Shuttleworth’s back at Queens Hall

THE Godfather of character comedy and versatile singer/organist John Shuttleworth has loaded up his Austin Ambassador Y Reg and is heading back to Queen’s Hall.

John Shuttleworth’s Back, his first tour for three years, is also about… his back - it’s been giving him trouble, you see.

Years of strenuous DIY, not to mention playing his organ whilst perched upon a multi pack of Diet Sprite with no lumber support, has taken a heavy toll on the former Comet employee and security guard at a Rotherham sweet factory.

But - ever the trouper - John will brave the stage to regale audiences with an evening of his classic compositions plus brand new songs and hilarious ‘back’ stories, pausing no doubt only to reapply his deep heat rub.

Performed by actor/musician Graham Fellows, who has a long history of creating lovable characters, his first, Jilted John, reached No 4 in the charts in 1978 selling half a million copies of Gordon Is A Moron.

Fellows is also the man behind ‘the Forest Gump of rock’ Brian Appleton, who has appeared in a variety of stage and TV shows and enjoyed two series on BBC Radio 4, plus Goole-based concreter Dave Tordoff, who delighted audiences with his very special brand of humour.

Fellows recently appeared as himself on Celebrity Mastermind, guest starred on TV with Count Arthur Strong, motored around Britain in Celebrity Antiques Roadshow, as well as winning Pointless Celebrities.

John Shuttleworth’s Back, Queen’s Hall, Clerk Street, Monday 16 March 2020, 8pm, £17.50-£19.50, 0131-668 2019