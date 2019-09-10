Skybar Edinburgh throw Friends-themed party to celebrate 25 years of the iconic comedy

FANS of the US sitcom Friends are in for a treat on Monday 23 September when The Sky Bar at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel on Bread Street host a 25th Birthday party for the iconic series, from 7pm until late.

At the rooftop party guests can test their knowledge of the show with a quiz while watching clips on the big screen and indulging in Pheobe’s favourite ‘Nestle Tollhouse’ style cookies – so be sure to pack your Thanksgiving pants.

The One with Friends at Sky Bar will be packed with several other themed surprises throughout the night.

Debuting in 1994, Friends remains one of television’s most loved series.

One of the highest-rated shows on television in its original network run, the series still remains a perennial go-to in syndication and on streaming services, where it continues to be a smash hit worldwide.

A favourite among critics and fans alike throughout its 10-season run, Friends not only won the Emmy for Outstanding Comedy series, but also garnered Emmy Awards for series stars Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow.

The Warner Bros series follows the lives and loves of a close-knit group of friends living in New York City: siblings Ross (David Schwimmer) and Monica Geller (Courteney Cox), along with friends Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry), Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow), Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc) and Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston).

Tickets costs £10 per person and can be purchased online at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-one-with-friends-at-the-skybar-tickets-70623212931