Smash hit dinosaur show coming to Edinburgh

DAVID ATTENBOROUGH might know all there is to know about the Blue Planet, but when it comes to dinosaurs he turns to one man, Dr Ben Garrod.

Garrod brings his show, So You Think You Know About Dinosaurs, to the Capital this August.

Aimed at five to 11 year olds but suitable for all the family, the hit stage show takes you on an exciting pre-historic adventure as Dr Ben talks about the deadliest predators that ever roamed the planet.

Yes, dinosaurs such as Tyrannosaurus Rex, Allosaurus and Spinosaurus would have walked or swam right where you are now.

Pitting the knowledge of unwitting adults against the all-knowing kids, Garrod presents this interactive, educational and highly entertaining show using film footage and photos of his own paleontological dinosaur digs.

He will tell you everything you ever wanted to know about dinosaurs and more.

For example, do you want to know if a Triceratops lived in the Jurassic period or what a Stegosaurus had for breakfast?

Then come and meet the TV presenter, author and all-round dinosaur aficionado Garrod in So You Think You Know About Dinosaurs, which is now bigger and better than ever.

Garrod is an English evolutionary biologist, primatologist and broadcaster and a Teaching Fellow at Anglia Ruskin University.

He completed a doctorate at University College London and the Zoological Society of London and has presented several television shows, including Attenborough and the Giant Dinosaur with Sir David Attenborough, Hyper Evolution: Rise of the Robots for BBC Four and The Day the Dinosaurs Died on BBC Two.

He also presented his own award-winning six-part series for the BBC called Secrets of Bones.

So You Think You Know About Dinosaurs, The Pleasance, 9-17 August, 10.30am, £9-£11, www.pleasance.co.uk