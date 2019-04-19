Spend an evening with The Church when they tour to Edinburgh

Have your say

LEGENDARY Australian band The Church celebrate the 30th anniversary of their most successful album, the undisputed classic Starfish, at La Belle Angele, this June.

The album included the iconic dreamlike single Under The Milky Way.

The track has sound-tracked movies - check out the surreal house party sequence in Donnie Darko, which introduced The Church to a whole new generation of indie kids - and was once voted the best Aussie song of the past 20 years.

It has been covered by buskers, flash-mobbers and children’s choirs.

The Killers, Grant-Lee Phillips, Sia, Josh Pyke and the late, revered indigenous singer Jimmy Little also made it their own. Hear it as originally intended at La Belle Angele.

The Church, La Belle Angele, Hastie’s Close, 11 June, 7pm, £25.25, www.ticketweb.uk