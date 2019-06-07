Spice Girls in Edinburgh: Here's the confirmed set list for Saturday's BT Murrayfield concert

Have your say

THE Edinburgh Evening News can reveal the songs fans are going to hear at Murrayfield Stadium when The Spice Girls take to the stage on Saturday night.

The Spice Girls know how to put on a show and are prepared to perform a mammoth 23 song concert - three more than their recent Dublin gig. The songs are expected to be split over two acts. The set list is:

Spice Up Your Life

If You Can’t Dance

Who Do You Think You

Do It

Something Kind Of Funny

Military Cadence/Sound Off

Holler

Queer Tango

Viva Forever

Let Love Lead The Way

Goodbye

Car Wash

Never Give Up On The Good Times

We Are Family

Love Thing

Lady Is a Vamp

The Last Walt

Too Much

Say You’ll Be There

2 Become 1

Stop

Mama

Wannabe

For those attending the gig on Saturday, the West Fan village will open at 3pm where ticket holders can purchase food, drinks and official Spice Girls merchandise.

The stadium itself will open at 5pm and at 7.15pm, support act Jess Glynne is set to perform. The Spice Girls are scheduled to take to the stage at 8.30pm with the concert expected to finish between 10.30pm and 10.45pm.

Tickets are still available for the era defining female group who brought girl power to the world.

Spice Girls: Spice World 2019 UK Tour, Murrayfield Stadium, Saturday, doors 5pm, tickets ranging from resale tickets at £57.50 up to VIP packages at £291 are available from www.ticketmaster.co.uk/spice-girls-spice-world-2019-uk-tour-edinburgh-08-06-2019/event/36005565B6984797