Spice Girls in Edinburgh: When doors open, when and what they will sing

“WE are beyond excited to be reuniting for a stadium tour. Bringing girl power and our message of friendship and love back to the stage feels more relevant than ever. We hope everyone can join us for one big Spice Girls party...”

So declared the Spice Girls when they announced their latest tour, minus Posh, of course.

And this weekend, the moment fans of the band have been waiting for ever since, will have arrived.

Spice Girls are set to spice up Murrayfield Stadium on Saturday 8 June, as they bring their Spice world tour to town.

After kicking off their tour in Dublin last month, fans now have an insight into what to expect.

The Spice Girls know how to put on a show and performed a 20 song set list split into two acts at their Dublin gig.

Act One: Spice Up Your Life, If U Can’t Dance, Who Do You Think You Are , Do It, Something Kinda Funny, Military Cadence / Sound Off (interlude), Holler (with elements from Run the World (Girls) by Beyonce), Queer Tango, Viva Forever, Let Love Lead the Way and Goodbye.

Act Two: Never Give Up on the Good Times, We Are Family (Sister Sledge cover), Love Thing, The Lady is a Vamp, Too Much, Say You’ll Be There, 2 Become 1, Intermission, Stop, Mama Wannabe and Spice Up Your Life.

For those attending the gig on Saturday, the West Fan village will open at 3pm where ticket holders can purchase food, drinks and official Spice Girls merchandise.

The stadium itself will open at 5pm and at 7.15pm, support act Jess Glynne is set to perform. The Spice Girls are scheduled to take to the stage at 8.30pm.

Tickets are still available for the era defining, history making, best-selling female group who brought girl power to the world.

Spice Girls: Spice World 2019 UK Tour, Murrayfield Stadium, Saturday, doors 5pm, tickets ranging from resale tickets at £57.50 up to VIP packages at £291 are available from www.ticketmaster.co.uk/spice-girls-spice-world-2019-uk-tour-edinburgh-08-06-2019/event/36005565B6984797