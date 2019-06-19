Stage musical of smash hit French film Amelie comes to Edinburgh

STRICTLY Come Dancing favourite Danny Mac stars in UK tour of Amélie The Musical with French-Canadian stage and screen star Audrey Brisson as Amélie Poulain when the hit show based on the much-loved film tours to The King’s next week - 25-29 June.

Danny Mac plays the sweet daydreamer Nino Quincampoix in the story of the imaginative and shy romantic Amelie, who has a gift for helping others.

The story of an astonishing young woman who lives quietly in the world, but loudly in her mind, Amelie secretly improvises small, but extraordinary acts of kindness that bring happiness to those around her.

But when a chance at love comes her way, Amélie realises that to find her own contentment she’ll have to risk everything and say what’s in her heart.

Although times are hard for dreamers, it appears Amélie is someone to believe in…

In the title role, Brisson’s previous theatre credits include The Elephantom for the National Theatre) and The Grinning Man at Bristol Old Vic.

On film she appeared in Hereafter directed by Clint Eastwood and W.E. directed by Madonna.

You may also recognise her from TV roles in Outlander and Money on BBC Two.

Mac, meanwhile, was last seen on stage in the Capital when he starred opposite Ria Jones in Sunset Boulivard at the Playhouse in 2017.

He captured the nation’s hearts and received overwhelming support during his incredible time on Strictly in 2016, with a series of perfect scores taking him to the final.

Having begun his performing career at an early age in Cameron Mackintosh’s tour of Les Miserables, he reprised the role a year later in the West End.

He has also been seen in hit shows Wicked, Legally Blonde, On The Town and White Christmas.

The original film, Le Fabuleux Destin D’Amélie Poulain, was released in 2001, starring Audrey Tautou and Matthieu Kassovitz.

Taking more than $33 million in a limited theatrical release, it is to date the highest-grossing French-language film released in the United States. It is also one of the biggest international successes for a French film, winning Best Film at the European Film Awards, four César Awards in 2002 - including Best Film and Best Director - and two BAFTA Awards .

Amélie The Musical was first staged in California in 2015 where it was described as an ‘enchanting act of theatrical reinvention’ .

Amelie, King’s Theatre, Leven Street, 25-29 June, 7.30pm (mats 2.30pm), £19-£34, 0131-529 6000