Star of The Mash Report brings hit show to Edinburgh Fringe

DUE to overwhelming popular demand, Nish Kumar, star of BBC 2’s The Mash Report and winner of the Rose D’or Best Radio Ccomedy Award has announced a seven-night run at this year’s Fringe.

His critically acclaimed show It’s In Your Nature To Destroy Yourselves - the title is a quote from Terminator 2 - has already toured the UK over the past year.

Expect jokes about politics, mankind’s capacity for self-destruction and if this will lead to the end of days - all ‘good fun stuff’.

It’s In Your Nature To Destroy Yourselves, described by one critic as “...a master-class by a no-frills stand-up at the height of his powers...” goes into Assembly at George Square.

Assembly, Gordon Aikmen Theatre, George Square, 19 to 25 August, 9pm, £16-£18, 0131-226 0000, www.edfringe.com