Stereophonics Kelly Jones goes solo in Edinburgh

BEST known as the frontman and guitarist of Welsh rockers Stereophonics, Kelly Jones has become a well known face on the concert circuit over the last 22 years.

Right now, for only the third time in his long career, he is embarking on a solo tour, which brings him to the Capital this weekend.

On Saturday, 1 June, he comes to the Usher Hall with Don’t Let The Devil Take Another Day - A Solo Tour.

Heralded as one of the finest voices of his generation, Jones will give audiences a rare opportunity to see unique and intimate performances across an evening of not just songs but storytelling too.

Fans will also be delighted to see and hear some of their favourite tracks performed in a more stripped back environment.

Expect a wide variety of music to feature throughout the night with a set list taken from Stereophonics’ back catalogue of 10 albums, more than 22 years worth of music.

The set will also include some of the band’s rarely performed songs as well as tracks from Jones’ solo album Only The Names Have Been Changed as well as some brand new songs, all delivered in Jones’ unique story-telling manner.

Kelly says, “I’ll be performing some old songs, lots of songs I don’t normally do, some new songs, songs that have inspired me and stories that have inspired me.

“The tour is about over coming things and moving on from obstacles and building strength from that.

“I am looking forward to performing with some new musicians and creating some beautiful moments.”

Jones released his first solo album Only the Names Have Been Changed in 2007.

Although a limited edition, it reached No 1 on the iTunes download chart.

Explaining how his solo career came about, he said at the time: “We were recording the sixth Stereophonics album last year and in-between takes I started doing these songs off the cuff.

“Three or four tracks in, I realised that this could actually be something...”

Kelly Jones, Usher Hall, Lothian Road, Saturday 1 June, £38.50-£54.45, 0131-228 1155