Story from creator of War Horse set to entertain families in Edinburgh

‘Breathtakingly brilliant and utterly charming...’ is how one critic described Michael Morpurgo’s I Believe In Unicorns when they saw it performed by storyteller Danyah Miller.

The show, first staged as a two-hander, at the Fringe in 2013 returns completely re-imagined for this year’s festival at The Pleasance.

“Danyah’s performance is a tour de force. The show is moving and memorable, a glorious example of the magic of storytelling. I didn’t like it, I loved it,” says Morpurgo, who also wrote the record-breaking War Horse.

I Believe in Unicorns is set in a library and is a tale about the power of books.

The play centres on a brave, young boy called Tomas who loves playing in the mountains but hates reading and school.

His world is turned upside down the day he meets the Unicorn and the Unicorn Lady in his local library.

This one-woman show is an interactive play which sparks the imagination of both children and adults alike.

The show won an Argus Angel Award for Artistic Excellence at the Brighton Festival 2014 and a Family Arts Festival Audience Choice Award in 2015.

It has also had two successful West End runs and a performance at Royal Festival Hall as part of Imagine Children’s Festival.

At the Fringe 2019, I Believe in Unicorns will be performed at Pleasance Theatre from Wednesday 31 July to Monday 26 August at 10.30am daily.

No stranger to the Fringe, Miller performed Kika’s Birthday here in 2018 and Perfectly Imperfect Women in 2017.

Apart from I Believe in Unicorns she has also starred in Morpurgo’s Why the Whales Came, the author being a champion of her work.

He adds, “Danyah’s one of the great storytellers in this country... she brings stories to life in the most enchanting way.”

Tickets £6.50-£11, www.edfringe.com