Stunt star Danny MacAskill injured in Edinburgh Fringe show

SUPERSTAR cyclist Danny MacAskill has been forced to cancel several performances and scale back involvement in his Fringe stunt spectacular after he injured himself in an on-stage crash.

The world famous trials rider YouTube sensation was appearing in Drop & Roll Live at Underbelly’s Circus Hub on The Meadows which features jaw-dropping stunts.

Doctors have ordered MacAskill to “rest and recover” from a knee injury sustained during the show, one of the hottest Fringe tickets this month, ruling him out from performing his most dramatic tricks for the time being.

MacAskill, who was forced to cancel three performances, has admitted the knee injury is more serious than first suspected and has apologised to his fans.

However, he has insisted he will still be involved in the show in some way, and will also be available afterwards for autographs and selfies.

Promoters Underbelly have been forced to issue hundreds of refunds for the show, which had been selling out the Circus Hub arena, while insisting that all future performances will go ahead, with another street trials star, Ali Clarkson, joining the show.

Also featured in the show are highly acclaimed Scottish trials rider Duncan Shaw and other world-class riders.

Hosted by extreme sports commentator Henry Jackson, the hour-long show includes crowd participation with to be won throughout.

Publicity for the show tells Fringe-goers to ‘expect an action-packed display of gravity-defying tricks, guaranteed to amaze children and adults alike.’

Last week a sell-out audience gathered for a special gala performance of Danny MacAskill’s Drop and Roll which raised £6,915 in support of OneCity Trust’s work in Edinburgh.

Drop and Roll Live will continue to run 16-18 & 23- 24 August (£20) and 22-15 & 19-22 (£18.50) with tickets available for weekday shows from www.edfringe.com