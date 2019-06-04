Sugababe Amelle Berrabah make musical debut as 80’s show Club Tropicana arrives in Edinburgh

ONE-TIME Sugababe Amelle Berrabah might be used to performing in front of thousands of fans in arenas around the country but right now the 34-year-old is facing a brand new challenge.

The bubbly mother of one is embarking on her first ever musical theatre tour, making her acting debut in the feel-good celebration of the 80s that is Club Tropicana The Musical.

“I’m so excited because it’s something I’ve wanted to do for a long time, it was just never the right moment,” she reveals.

Club Tropicana came along at just the right time. The show takes audiences on a trip back to the electric 80s for a summer of love and smash-hit classics. To a time when hair was big, shoulders were padded, and mobiles weighed a tonne.

Set to a soundtrack of some of the most iconic, chart-topping hits of the era, the story unfolds in the vibrant Club Tropicana Hotel.

When a budding bride and groom get cold feet, they decide to jet off to sunnier climes and feel the heat anyway. Little do they realise they’ve checked into the same hotel... a hotel about to get a visit from the hotel inspectors.

Can owners Robert and Serena rally their staff to save the day?

Berrabah plays Serena and is joined by a stellar cast including X Factor winner Joe McElderry, female impressionist Kate Robbins and ex-EastEnders bad boy Neil McDermott, who plays Robert.

“I love Serena because she is someone that everybody likes and she loves that everybody likes her,” says the 34-year-old.

“She’s a very good person who would do anything for anyone and who has worked so hard to get the hotel to where it is.

“Basically, she has the best positive outlook, you never get to see her crack, even if she does nip away to the toilets to cry in a cubicle on her own occasionally... but then she’ll dust herself off and be there for whoever needs her, even if there never seems to be anyone there for her.”

It’s clear Berrabah is excited about her musical theatre debut and not a little nervous, after all, not everyone who has attempted the leap from pop star to actor has been successful, there are risks involved.

“This is like a different chapter for me, I almost shy away from saying it out loud to people because its only in the last couple of years that I’ve had the confidence to say I want to do musical theatre,” she admits.

Club Tropicana, The Playhouse, Greenside Place, Tuesday 11- Saturday 15 June, 7.30pm, £14.90-£87.40, 0844-871-3014