Summer cruising is easy with the Maid of the Forth

WITH summer finally here, the Maid of the Forth have a number of fascinating sight-seeing cruises operating from South Queensferry.

Take your pick from the following and have a staycation to remember.

Guided Walking Tour & Cruise: This three hour excursion includes an exclusive guided walking tour of Inchcolm Island.

Enjoy a spectacular sightseeing boat trip with stunning views of Edinburgh, Fife and the Forth Bridges plus 90 minutes island time, including the 45 minute guided tour. There will be extra time to relax with a picnic or ramble around the island.

90 Minute Sightseeing Cruise: Find your sea legs on board the hugely popular sightseeing cruise, which set sail from South Queensferry.

The Maid of the Forth open top deck is ideal for spotting the abundance of marine life to be seen such as grey seals, porpoises, dolphins and even the occasional Minke whale.

Refreshments are available on board with bar situated in the lower deck.

Ideal for families, couples and groups alike, the cruise passes underneath the Forth Bridge before sailing to Inchgarvie Island with the remains of its 12th century castle and wartime ruins.

Next stop is the Haystack Rock for seals basking in the sunshine and playing in the water before Inchcolm Island, Forth Road Bridge and then to the Queensferry Crossing, where passengers can marvel at the amazing example of modern engineering.

Inchcolm Landing Cruises: Maid of the Forth’s three hour cruise which includes a 90 minute landing trip on the historic island, located just four miles from the Forth Bridges and Queensferry Crossing.

On Inchcholm, ramble around the monastic abbey, explore the trails, relax on the beach with a picnic and spot the seabirds.

Folk Cruises: The hugely popular Folk Cruise programme is back by popular demand.

Enjoy live music from Scottish folk band, Pure Malt, on the three hour cruise. The resident folk band will perform a host of traditional and contemporary Scottish and Irish folk music, with the chance to sing-a-long and make requests.

BBQ steaks with vegetarian options are also available. Alcohol and non-alcoholic drinks can be purchased from the bar.

The Folk Cruise runs 30 July, 6 and 13 August. Tickets cost £20 per adult, £17 concessions with steak supper a £8 supplement.

Jazz Cruises 2019: Featuring live music from resident band, Maid of the Forth Stompers, as the sun sets against the iconic backdrop of Edinburgh and Fife, the band perform a whole host of popular tunes from Dixieland to more traditional jazz, with a chance to sing-a-long and make requests.

Sailings are 12 July and 23 August. Tickets cost £20 per adult, £17 concessions with steak supper a £8 supplement.

Fizz on the Forth: Having launched in 2018, Fizz on the Forth is back for this season and its programme has been expanded on the back of demand for tickets.

Toast the weekend with a glass of bubbly and soak up the sights on the two and a half hour cruise, featuring live music from singer Cailean McLean performing swing and Big Band, songs from the musicals and film, and current chart toppers.

Fizz on the Forth sails 6 July, 3 August and 21 September and costs £25 per person.

To book or for further details visit www.maidoftheforth.co.uk