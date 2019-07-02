Sunday Kids Club lets parents feast in peace at Edinburgh’s One Square

Calling all mums and dads, how would you fancy a Sunday afternoon free of having to worry about what the little ones are getting up to?

Well, One Square may just have the answer to make your wish come true.

The brasserie in the Sheraton Grand Hotel & Spa has introduced a Sunday Lunch Kids Club in partnership with Sparkle Arts, a leading company that educates children and develops their confidence through the medium of dance, drama and music.

The new concept will see children entertained in the Kids Only Zone whilst parents tuck into the seasonally changing Sunday lunch buffet.

Renowned for its Sunday feast, the One Square menu includes Orkney Sirloin of Beef with all of the trimmings and an incomparable dessert station equipped with a DIY ice-cream cart, chocolate fountain and an array of sweet treats, straight from the pastry kitchen.

The kids, meanwhile, will take part in range of sessions aimed at three to 12 year olds, ensuring that every visitor benefits from their time at the Kids Club.

Each child can spend up to one and a half hours in the Kids Only Zone, which will be themed each week with topics such as pirates or exotic animals, ensuring the little ones never have the same experience twice.

Parents can choose to take their children to the Kids Only Zone before or after eating from the child friendly buffet.

Tristan Nesbitt, General Manager at the Sheraton Grand Hotel & Spa say, ‘‘Having a family myself, Sparkle Arts was the perfect fit for our vision.

“There is nowhere in the city offering this service, we want parents to feel at ease and to enjoy the Sunday lunch experience all whilst knowing their children are learning and having fun with fully qualified teachers.”

Sunday lunch available 12.30pm-3pm, £29 (children 4-12 £14.50/under 4 free), 0131-229 9131