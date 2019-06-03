Susan Boyle in Edinburgh: How to get tickets to huge Usher Hall homecoming show

SUSAN BOYLE is coming home to celebrate the 10th anniversary of her first appearance on Britain's Got Talent with a special concert at the Usher Hall next Spring.

The concert will bring the curtain down on a 15-date tour that follows her triumphant return to the Britain’s Got Talent stage earlier this year.

The Blackburn reality TV star's new 'spectacular' show will see the 58-year-old celebrate the 10 years since her iconic BGT audition catapulted her to global fame.

Along with a dazzling array of the industry’s best musicians, Boyle will play the Lothian Road concert hall on Wednesday 25 March 2020, performing her greatest hits and 'some incredible new genres of music in an honest and intimate show that will inspire and delight and will be sure to leave the audience in awe'.

Boyle says, "I’m thrilled to be coming back and doing a UK tour after six years... in Scotland, one of the best audiences in the world.

"I am also excited to be able to perform songs that you wouldn’t necessarily expect from me.

"I like to surprise, I surprised the world 10 years ago and I want to surprise my fans again with some unexpected songs and brand new material. I’m so grateful to my fans, they really are the most supportive and I can’t wait to give something back to them. The stage is my happy place and I’m excited to be treading the boards so to speak, again.”

When Boyle sashayed onto the stage for her Britain’s Got Talent audition 10 years ago and uttered the words, “My name is Susan Boyle,” the audience was already laughing. Then she sang I Dreamed A Dream, from Les Miserables, and the laughing stopped. With a ‘Yes’ from each of the judges, Piers Morgan, Amanda Holden and Simon Cowell, Boyle's life was changed forever. Today, she is an international star reportedly worth in the region of £22 million, despite continuing her simple lifestyle.

Last month, Boyle released a new album simply titled Ten, saying at the time: "The album is very much a celebration of the last 10 years of my career, a look back with an additional four never heard before tracks... I didn’t just want to put out a 'greatest hits' type album - it was a very nostalgic process choosing the songs, each one holds dear memories and I can remember where I was when I first performed each one."

Tickets for the Ten Tour are available now through venue pre-sales and Susan Boyle’s website. General tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday 7 June 2019. For up to date information and to purchase tickets go to susanboylemusic.com

Susan Boyle: Ten Tour, Usher Hall, Lothian Road, Wednesday 25 March 2020, www.susanboylemusic.com