Take a walk to get in tune with capital’s music history

Explore the past and present music hotspots of Edinburgh’s Old Town with a 90 minute walking tour.

Edinburgh Music Tours tell all the tales from the People’s Festival Ceilidh to Roller mania and beyond, tracing the people, venues, gigs and stories that made Edinburgh’s music.

An Edinburgh Music Tour guide outside Sandy Bells.

From folk music hubs like Sandy Bells and The Royal Oak, to grassroots rock venues such as Sneaky Pete’s and Bannerman’s, the tour covers folk to funk, pop to punk, past to present and even a little classical. Led by experienced music professionals, the carefully researched walks are based around stories of the artists who have stayed, played and made music in Edinburgh, packed with fun anecdotes and plenty of tall tales.

Starting outside Edinburgh Festival Theatre, the tour runs every Saturday at 11am, June 1 - September 28. Cost £14/ £12. Book in advance 07803204563.