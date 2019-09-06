Tenpin at Edinburgh Fountainpark gets new Hyper Bowling lanes

STRIKE! You might not recognise Tenpin at Fountain Park, when next you visit. A £500,000 refurb sees improvements to the the 18 bowling lanes, including new score screens, new bowling balls and a faster system for resetting pins.

The centre also now has four unique HyperBowling lanes, giving customers a new way to bowl.

The aim of the HyperBowling game is to bounce the ball off the LED coloured targets on the bumpers to score extra points, before hitting those pins. Great for those who can’t bowl straight.

The entire venue has been redecorated and re-carpeted with new tables and seating around the centre, providing a more comfortable, modern feel there’s also an improved selection of food and drinks available in the newly refurbished bar area.

New pool tables, table tennis tables and the latest arcade games have also been installed in the amusement section of the centre.

Centre manager John Austin says, “We are delighted to be able to offer families and groups of friends an enhanced experience.

“The refurbishment has brought us up right up to date and we now have the latest technology to operate our bowling lanes along with a modern, new look. The entire centre feels fresh and just like new.

“Tenpin bowling is a fun game that anyone can play and we have also installed new bumpers on the lanes to help younger guests and those who would like support to get a higher score. “There’s something for every member of the family and the free car park and excellent public transport links means that we are easily accessible too.”

Tenpin, Fountain Park, www.tenpin.co.uk/our-locations/edinburgh-fountain-park/