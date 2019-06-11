The 2019 Scottish Street Food Awards head to Leith

THE Street Food Oscars come to the Capital this weekend when The Pitt hosts the 2019 Scottish Street Food Awards.

Over two days, Saturday 15 and Sunday 16 June, street food vendors from across Scotland will gather at The Pitt in Leith to compete to be named the country’s favourite.

Street Food

The Scottish Street Food Awards, supported by Hellmann’s, will see 16 Scottish vendors serve their wares to thousands of visitors over the weekend.

From crispy haggis bao buns to venison pastrami sliders, the event promises to showcase a range of flavours from Scotland’s thriving street food scene.

Invited to vote for their favourite trader whilst sampling the dishes on offer, visitors will cast their vote alongside guest judges, Ben Reade, of Edinburgh Food Studio and Chef Scott Smith of Fhior.

Speaking of the awards, founder of The Pitt, Hal Prescott, says, “Scots know great food, and the creativity that street food vendors bring to table is nothing short of brilliant.

“Come and cast your vote for Scotland’s street food favourite - with such a brilliant trader line up, this is a foodie weekend you won’t want to miss.”

The winner of the Scottish Street Food Awards will go on to compete at the British Street Food Awards, with a view to making it to the European finals, held in Malmö, Sweden, later this year.

To be part of the action and cast a vote for your favourite vendor, head along to The Pitt on either Saturday or Sunday from 12 noon and explore the culinary treats in store.

Serving up street food since 2015, The Pitt is one of Scotland’s dedicated street food hubs.

Founded by Prescott and Scott Kirkham, The Pitt brings together traders from far and wide in a market that is vibrant, diverse, and decidedly tasty.

The Scottish Street Food Awards were founded by Richard Johnson in 2017 with the aim of finding and championing the very best street food vendors in Scotland.

Scottish Street Food Awards, The Pitt, Pitt Street, 12 noon-10pm, £3 on the door, or £2 in advance via https://www.citizenticket.co.uk/event/scottish-street-food-awards-2019/