The Army and dance mix for one night only in Edinburgh

AFTER nearly ten years of touring 5 Soldiers to theatres and Army barracks alike, choreographer Rosie Kay returns to the Capital on Thursday 30 May for one night only with 10 Soldiers.

A decade ago, Kay gained an attachment with The British Army. Her mission was to create a performance that communicated the experiences of young soldiers to the general public through dance.

Kay trained with 4th Battalion The Rifles and spent time with amputees and injured veterans, hearing their stories of camaraderie, commitment, sacrifice and bravery.

This research developed into the hit-show, 5 Soldiers: The Body is the Frontline.

In 2017, the piece gained further traction winning official support from The Army in recognition of its contribution to soldiers’ wellbeing and as an accurate representation of life in the Armed Forces, using a creative artform to communicate the emotions of soldiers.

Now, nearly a decade later Kay has returned to The Army to expand the piece for large stages.

At the Festival Theatre, a cast of 10 dancers will play the roles of a company of soldiers who train together, building stamina and expertise, before being sent into the heart of a conflict zone.

Together they experience the physical and psychological effects of war, forming life-long friendships along the way whilst witnessing both the brutality and compassion of which humanity is capable.

With a bigger cast, 10 Soldiers has enabled Kay to dig deeper into relationships between soldiers, including the growing presence of women in the military.

Her new research taps into current conversations around equality and diversity in The Army, showing power struggles between the ranks, the passionate and sometimes rowdy bonds between each other, their vulnerabilities and fragility, ultimately forming a hugely strong unit that can face a fire fight and an unseen enemy together.

The choreographer says, “Working with soldiers over the last 10 years has been an incredible and eye-opening experience.

“Over 8,000 people join the British Army each year yet it’s not a world that many members of the public get to access.

“Dance and theatre increase this access, enabling the general public to see behind the curtain and learn about soldiers’ lives, witnessing the foundations of their commitment to each other, inner strength and dedication in coping with war and recovery.

“I’ve been thrilled to hear such positive feedback from soldiers, with 5 Soldiers gaining a loyal following from members of the military and their families.

“A lot has changed in The Army since my initial research ten years ago, so 10 Soldiers is updated to reflect that. Hopefully even more people will have the opportunity to see the show now we are taking it to bigger stages around the country.”

10 Soldiers, Festival Theatre. Nicolson Street, Thursday, 7.30pm, 30 May, £18-£24, 12+ contains violence, 0131-529 6000