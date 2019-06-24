The largest ever craft and design show is coming to Edinburgh

THE largest ever collection of Scottish craft and design goes will go on show at the seventh annual Craft Scotland Summer Show in the Capital this August.

The month-long event will showcase jewellery, ceramics, furniture, textiles and more, all made in Scotland.

Some 41 makers from around the country will take part in what is craft’s biggest shopfront in Scotland.

From 2-25 August, the second floor of White Stuff in George Street will be transformed into a haven for craft and design lovers.

On show will be a huge range of precious metal and mixed media jewellery, woven cushions and rugs, quilted and printed textiles, hand-thrown ceramics, glass, forged steel vessels and wooden homeware.

With more than 6000 visitors expected,craft show favourites returning including Laura Spring whose bold textile prints on bags, rugs, pouches and tea towels and more are loved by Belle & Sebastian.

Also returning is Myer Halliday whose parian slip cast ceramics have been championed by Elle Decoration and are coveted from London to Tokyo. Award-winning jeweller Rhona McCallum also returns having exhibited her silver and gold jewellery that combines rugged, natural textures with bold, sculptural forms around the world.

Show director Irene Kernan says, “At Craft Scotland we are incredibly privileged to be surrounded by beautiful craft and engage with talented makers on a daily basis.

“Knowing the wealth of amazing work being made in Scotland we’re excited to be able to share so much of that at this year’s Show.

“For craft and design enthusiasts the Craft Scotland Summer Show is an affordable way to begin or continue a love affair with Scottish craft. With the largest number of makers ever taking part this year the Summer Show is the best place to see what’s fresh and new in contemporary craft and the best place to discover new talent who are exploring interesting materials and themes.”

Of the 41 Makers taking part, 18 are new to the show and being showcased for the first time.

Discover the talents of Viv Lee, whose sculptural vessels use slow hand building techniques to emphasise connections to the earth and the body, glass artist Vicky Higginson whose stunning monochromatic vases and bottles play with form and jeweller Stephanie Cheong whose work pairs found rocks with ethically sourced precious metals to create unique pieces with a clean minimal aesthetic.

Visitors can also take part in a series of maker led workshops which include hand weaving with fibre artist Stephanie Fradette, willow weaving with Anna Liebmann and an introduction to paper folding with designer/maker Kate Colin whose sculptural handmade objects have been a hit at previous Summer Shows.

New for 2019 is a programme of young maker workshops for 12 to 16 year olds.

On Sunday 11 August Lucy Roscoe will guide participants through traditional bookbinding skills to create three book forms and on Saturday 17 August maker Kim Gunn will show participants how to create colour, patterns and textures on fabric in her Heat Transfer Printing Workshop.

Craft Scotland Summer Show, White Stuff, George Street, Friday 2-25 August, Mon-Wed/Fri/Sat 10am-6pm, Thursday 10am-7pm, Sunday 11am-17pm, free (workshops start from £40/£15 for Young Makers), www.craftscotland.org/about/projects/summer-show-2019/workshops