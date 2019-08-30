The MacDougalls are coming to Edinburgh with their hit kids show

ARE you ready to join Max, Auntie Aggie and Morag the Rabbit for some fun in the jungle, and go exploring to find lots of colourful creatures and critters.

Favourite Scottish children’s act, The McDougalls, are visiting the Capital for the first time, with a brand new stage show for all the family, The McDougalls’ Safari Adventure.

Featuring classic children’s songs such as Down in the Jungle the show has proved a hit with children and grown-ups alike and has been described as ‘a magical theatre experience for all the family’.

Packed with colourful sets, energetic characters and singalong songs with plenty of audience participation and musical mayhem, get ready to join in and go wild with The McDougalls.

Written and performed by award-winning duo Ryan Moir and Ruairidh Forde, the pair consolidate their backgrounds in theatre production, primary education and children’s television into a fun-filled musical stage act designed to entertain and enthral.

Moir says, “Our shows are incredibly interactive with audience participation throughout.

“We can’t wait to visit Edinburgh for the first time and don’t forget to come dressed as your favourite animal.”

From silly snakes to laughing giraffes, who knows what else you’ll see.

Over five years Moir and Forde have gained a reputation for creating high-quality and engaging productions, blending the entertaining with education to produce a magical theatre experience.

The pair make their Capital debut at the Scottish Storytelling Centre on the Royal Mile on Sunday 8 September at 1pm and 3pm.

Tickets for the one-hour show are available from www.mcdougallstheatre.com or the Scottish Storytelling Centre on 0131-556 9579.

Tickets cost £7 (adults), £5 (children/concession), £25 (family ticket four seats), recommended for children aged 2+.