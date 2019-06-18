The stars and where to see them over the next week at the Edinburgh International Film Festival

THE Edinburgh International Film Festival is underway ensuring that the Capital is once again the place to star spot with a host of celebrities lined-up to jet into the Capital over the rest of the month.

There’s no doubt, however, that one of the highlights of this year’s festival will be the World Premiere of Robert The Bruce, a new historical epic covering the turbulent time after William Wallace’s victories depicted in Braveheart.

Shauna Macdonald, actor, on Portobello beach

It is released in cinemas from 28 June but receives its World Premiere at Omni 1 on Sunday 23 June, with public evening screenings following on Tuesday 25 June at Omni 1, at 8.25pm.

Starring Angus Macfadyen, Daniel Portman of Game of Thrones fame, Zach McGowan best known for Black Sails and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Diarmaid Murtagh, recently seen in Chernobyl, the film is directed by Richard Gray with music composed ansd performed by Lulu.

Head to the red carpet on Sunday for around 2pm and you might just catch sight of stars Macfadyen, Murtagh, McGowan, Seoras Wallace, Mhairi Calvary, Shane Coffey, Anna Hutchinson and Emma Kenney, all of whom are expected to be in attendance.

Other names to watch out for include Samuel Jones, in town on Friday for the Odeon 4 screening of Love Type D at 6.10pm.

On the same day at Odeon 1, Rossif Sutherland and Linus Roche will attend the World Premiere of Liberte: A Call To Spy, at 8.25pm.

Saturday’s celebrity list includes Katherine Parkinson who will attend the UK Premiere of director Rudolph Herzog’s How To Fake A War, at 5.55pm

Holywood heavyweight Richard Dreyfuss, meanwhile, will be attending the World Premiere of The Astronaut on the same day, for a 6pm screening.

Homegrown talent to watch out for includes Portobello’s Shauna Macdonald who will attend the World Premiere of Balance Not Symmetry, at the Festival Theatre on Sunday at 8.30pm, and Pollyanna McIntosh who will attend Filmhouse 1 for a screening of Darlin’ on Tuesday at 10.40pm.

For full 2019 Edinburgh International Film Festival programme visit www.edfilmfest.org.uk