This is when you can run a mile with a sack of tatties over your shoulder in Edinburgh

The Great Scottish Tattie Run is returning to Edinburgh this month - and a record number of people have already signed up to take part.

Over 400 people have already signed up for the one mile race, which sees participants carry a sack of tatties over their shoulders, at Silverknowes Promonade in the north of the city on Sunday, June 30.

The press launch for this year's Tattie Run took place at Edinburgh Castle. PIC: Amie Prescott

Tatties runners are coming from afar afield as the USA, Canada ,Spain,Germany, Denmark, France and from all over the UK all wanting to test their

strength and stamina over the one mile course.

The men are tasked with carrying a 20kg bag and the ladies a 10kg bag, but there is one compensation and that is they all get to take their tatties home with them.

The Great Scottish Tattie Relay will take place after the individual races with teams of four competing for the Branston Relay Trophy.

Action from last year's Tattie Run

Children are not left out – there’s the Junior Tattie Races and for the little ones and the have the Great Scottish Spud and Spoon Race to finish off the day.

This year’s tattie run is being sponsored by Branston Ltd, leading supplier of potatoes for the retail and wholesale throughout the UK.