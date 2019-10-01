Tickets on sale for rare Goodbye Mr Mackenzie and The Filthy Tongues double-header in Edinburgh

Goodbye Mister Mackenzie reformed at the start of 2019 for a year long celebration of the 30th anniversary of their ground-breaking debut album, Good Deeds and Dirty Rags.

The news was greeted with delight from fans and lovers of the Scottish music scene alike and a series of sell-out concerts marked the come-back as a highlight of the year’s live music scene in Scotland.

But all good things must come to an end, and this December, at the Liquid Room, the members of Goodbye Mr Mackenzie will wind up the year long celebration with a double-header of which fans of Martin Metcalfe, Finlay Wilson and Derek Kelly could, until now, only dream.

On 29 December the Goodbye Mr Mackenzie Xmas Bash will see The Filthy Tongues take to the stage as ‘very special guests’ followed by an aftershow party with special guest DJs.

On sale now, it’s the Christmas present fans of both bands have been waiting for since Goodbye Mr Mackenzie morphed into Angel Fish, Isa and the Filthy Tongues and most recently The Filthy Tongues.

Under these different guises front man Metcalfe, drummer Derek Kelly and bass player Fin Wilson have been making music together since the 80s.

Over the years they’ve worked and toured with the likes of Blondie, The Ramones, New York Dolls, Big Audio Dynamite and Aztec Camera.

The band also wrote music for Richard Jobson’s film New Town Killers and their track Big Star featured on the soundtrack to David MacKenzie’s Hollywood film Spread.

The Filthy Tongues’ 2016 debut album Jacob’s Ladder won rave reviews and was followed by Back to Hell in 2018.

Last month they released new single Mummy Can’t Drive.

Goodbye Mr Mackenzie Xmas Bash, plus very special guests The Filthy Tongues, Liquid Rooms, Victoria Street, Sunday 29 December, ticketmaster.co.uk or 0844-844 0444