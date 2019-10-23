Tom Walker adds Edinburgh acoustic gig having sold out Corn Exchange and offers a local act the chance of a lifetime
HE boasts global streams of 1.5 billion, has sold more than 7 million singles and scored one million albums sales worldwide and now Tom Walker has announced his Home Run acoustic tour is to play the Capital.
With it comes an incredible opportunity for a local act.
The winner of the 2019 BRITs Breakthrough Award is inviting solo artists or duos to apply to perform acoustically on the night as his support act.
“The Home Run tour combines everything I love,” he says Walker.
“Playing acoustically is always a buzz because there’s something really intimate and special with the audience when the songs are stripped right back to their basics. I love playing on home turf, where the fans really treat you as family and have given me a huge amount of support from when I was just starting out. And I’m really excited to give a little boost to a local artist each night.
“It’s not that long since I was trying to get onto gigs as the opening act and it can really make a difference to your career by playing to new audiences who have the chance to hear you for the first time.”
The singer, whose Corn Exchange gig in November has already sold out, adds, “To be able to offer that opportunity on this tour will be amazing.”
His acoustic Home Run Tour will play The Caves on Niddry Street South on Thursday 6 February 2020 and goes on general sale on at 10am of Friday 23 October..
Walker’s new single Better Half Of Me is out now, with a hilarious video featuring a selection of doppelgangers competing at various tasks with the man himself.
The single is included on the new Deluxe Edition of What A Time To Be Alive, which is due for release on 8 November.
Walker has recently been announced as a nominee for the Best Album Award at the Nordoff Robbins Scottish Music Awards.
Tom Walker, The Caves, Niddry Street South, https://tomwalker.tmstor.es/