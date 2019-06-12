Torchwood star John Barrowman tours to Edinburgh

SINGER, actor, dancer, presenter, judge and author, there’s seems to be no end to John Barrowman’s talents.

Recently seen back on TV in I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here, Barrowman returns to his showman roots at the Usher Hall next Wednesday as his ‘Fabulous’ concert tour arrives in the Capital.

This summer, the entertainer extraordinaire celebrates 30 years on stage and screen. He’ll mark the occasion with an evening of favourite songs and fabulous stories from his life and career.

The Scottish-born star says, “ I can’t believe it’s been 30 years from my West End debut in Anything Goes to my Australian jungle adventures in I’m A Celebrity, and there’s been lots of fabulousness in between.

“I’m thrilled to celebrate this amazing milestone with my Fabulous tour.

“I’m looking forward to meeting fans and sharing some of my favourite moments with you all.”

Born in Glasgow, Barrowman moved to the USA as a child and now splits his time between Palm Springs in the USA, Cardiff and London.

He rose to fame starring as Billy Crocker opposite Elaine Paige in the musical Anything Goes at the National Theatre in 1989.

He later starred in West End productions of Miss Saigon, The Phantom of The Opera and Sunset Boulevard, reprising the role of Joe Gillis on Broadway.

He was Olivier Award-nominated for his role in The Fix, and most recently appeared on the West End as Albin/Zaza in La Cage Aux Folles in 2009.

It is on the small screen, however, that Barrowman has become a household name, appearing in five seasons of the hit American drama Arrow, based on the Green Arrow comic books, as Malcolm Merlyn, The Dark Archer.

He has also hosted Channel 4’s game show for dogs Superstar Dogs and The Small Animal Hospital, and guest-starred on ABC’s Desperate Housewives.

His most famous TV role to date has been as the sci-fi hero, Captain Jack Harkness, in Doctor Who and its spin-off Torchwood.

John Barrowman, Usher Hall, Lothian Road, Wednesday 19 June, 7.30pm, £27.50-£60.50, 0131-228-1155