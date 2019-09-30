Travel back in time with King Creosote at Edinburgh's Usher Hall, here's where to get tickets

EVER popular King Creosote aka singer/songwriter Kenny Anderson returns in 2020 when, for the first time in more than five years, the stunning Scottish archive film From Scotland with Love will be performed live.

Directed by Virginia Heath with a score by King Creosote, From Scotland With Love was last performed at the Edinburgh International Festival in 2015.

Made entirely of Scottish film archive, it is a 75-minute journey into our collective past.

The film explores universal themes of love, loss, resistance, migration, work and play.Ordinary people, some long since dead, their names and identities largely forgotten, appear shimmering from the depth of the vaults to take a starring role.

Brilliantly edited together, these silent individuals become composite characters, who emerge to tell us their stories, given voice by King Creosote’s poetic music and lyrics.

Anderson says, “Even without the use of a TV, mobile phone and the internet, I am all but overwhelmed by the ongoing chaotic upheaval that is 2019, and alas there looks to be little reprieve come 2020, so what better a tonic than to revisit the daily lives of our grand, great grand, and great great grandparents’ generation as they go about their work and play.”

With a nine-piece band, King Creosote returns to perform a fully live rendition of the soundtrack to From Scotland With Love that’s chock-full of archive footage and un-fussy melodic songs for what appear to have been happy, healthier times.

From Scotland with Love, Usher Hall, Lothian Road, Saturday 7 March 2020, 7pm, £27.50-£35.75, 0131-228 1155