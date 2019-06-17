Trip the light fantastic in Edinburgh with Strictly Come Dancing stars Anton Du Beke and Erin Boag

TWO of the BBC’s top light entertainment programme Strictly Come Dancing are set to waltz back into the Capital next year in a brand new show.

Anton & Erin... Dance Those Magical Movies will find Anton Du Beke and Erin Boag, the nation’s favourite ballroom couple, dancing cinema classics live on the dancefloor - or in this case the stage of the Usher Hall.

Billed as a ‘sensational production, filled with Hollywood glamour’, the show is set to the music that made it big on the silver screen.

So expect to see magical moments remembered from Breakfast at Tiffany’s, Singin’ In The Rain, The Wizard of Oz through to songs from blockbusters such as The Greatest Showman and Moulin Rouge.

Featuring exquisite choreography and stunning costumes, Du Beke and Boag will be joined by ballroom dance stars and the vocalist Lance Ellington.

The show also features a dance ensemble and 23-piece concert orchestra under the baton of Richard Balcombe.

Commenting on the show, Du Beke says, “Erin and I are delighted to be back with a fabulous new production Dance Those Magical Movies.

“We want to bring a red-carpet premiere performance to every venue, as connecting with the live audience is simply the best.”

The show will, as ever, feature the very popular Q&A section, providing some fun interaction with the audience.

So make sure you have your questions for the pair ready, or maybe you’d like tip from the experts to help your footwork.

Professional partners since 1997, Beke and Boag are one of Britain’s most widely recognised ballroom stars and are the Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers of modern times.

Tickets go on sale from 10 on Friday 21 June from the Usher Hall and online at www.antonanderinlive.co.uk.

Anton & Erin... Dance Those Magical Movies, Usher Hall, Lothian Road, Saturday 21 March 2020, 7.30pm, 0131-228 1155