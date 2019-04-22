Wallace & Gromit bring their musical marvels to Edinburgh

WALLACE and Gromit are to head to the Capital this June with their Musical Marvels show for the very first time.

Musical Marvels features the iconic characters on the big screen with live orchestral accompaniment.

The creation of Nick Park, Wallace and Gromit first appeared in A Grand Day Out in 1990.

The short films The Wrong Trousers and A Close Shave followed with the feature film The Curse of the Were-Rabbit released in 2005.

Musical Marvels, the ideal way for young audiences to experience live classical music for the first time, includes a screening in the second half of the The Wrong Trousers, again with live orchestral accompaniment - a world first.

Audiences will be treated to brand new music to accompany Musical Marvels, which was first screened at the BBC Proms in 2012, along with interactive escapades and entertainment by presenter Matthew Sharp and the Picture House Orchestra.

Presented by Carrot Productions, managing director Rachel Whibley, says, “With six years’ experience behind us of presenting The Snowman to thousands of satisfied audience members across the country, we are well placed to deliver this wonderful Wallace & Gromit programme.

“It will be a pleasure to present such a high-quality show in partnership with the inspirational team at Aardman, providing huge fun for audiences of all ages”.

Sean Clarke of Aardman adds, “Carrot Productions have produced a fantastic show, featuring live orchestral music for one of Aardman’s best loved shorts, The Wrong Trousers, and we look forward to audiences across the UK having the opportunity to enjoy this unique musical experience.”

Musical Marvels comes to the Usher Hall on Saturday 8 June at 2pm and again at 6pm.

The show runs for 85 minutes including 15 minute interval with tickets priced £19.80-£44 are on sale now from www.usherhall.co.uk