WATCH: Join the stars of The King And I behind the scenes at the Edinburgh Playhouse
SHALL we dance? It’s probably the known song in the classic West End smash-hit musical The King and I.
SHALL we dance? It’s probably the known song in the classic musical The King and I, which runs at The Playhouse until 26 October.
But did you know that the dress Annalene Beechey, who stars as Anna, wears for the show-stopping number weighs in at 40lb, that’s three stones? It also has and a circumference of 14ft and cost £15,000.
Above, Beechey and Jose Llana, who stars as The King, give Entertainment Editor Liam Rudden a behind the scenes glimpse of the spectacular new production based on the Broadway hit.
Set in 1860s Bangkok, the musical tells the story of the unconventional and tempestuous relationship that develops between the King of Siam and Anna, a British schoolteacher whom the modernist King, in an imperialistic world, brings to Siam to teach his many wives and children.
This Tony Award-winning Rodgers and Hammerstein classic from the golden age of musicals, features one of the finest scores ever written including Whistle a Happy Tune, Getting to Know You and Shall We Dance featuring a company of over 50 world-class performers and a full-scale orchestra.
The King And I, The Playhouse, Greenside Place, Thursday 17-Saturday 26 October, £16-£109.50, 0844-8713014