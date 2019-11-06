Watch out for the fancy dress and fake moustaches as MoRunning comes to Edinburgh this weekend

MoRunning

MoRunning, the national running event series arrives in Edinburgh on Saturday. If you’re not yet familiar with the concept, MoRunning is a series of fun 1.5km, 5km and 10km runs that take place at 24 different locations across the UK & Ireland during November. They raise funds for the Movember Foundation which raises vital awareness around men’s health.

This year’s Edinburgh run will take place in Holyrood Park on Saturday 9 November.

Among the participants will be MoRunning extraordinaire Marc Rodwelll, a runner from Stirling who will be returning to the event for the fifth successive year having already raised more than £7,000 for the Movember Foundation.

Welcoming runners of all ages and abilities, MoRunning offers participants the chance to take part in a fun-filled race experience with added entertainment. This year, MoRunning is celebrating its 10th anniversary and once again runners will be encouraged to join the fun in costumes and fancy dress, including the famed moustache.

David Krangel says, “We’re incredibly excited to be bringing MoRunning to Edinburgh. The running series really is a feel-good, inclusive community event that is open to local people of all fitness abilities.

“Participants experience a huge sense of achievement when crossing the finish line. They’re all rewarded with our iconic moustache finisher’s medal, and most importantly, it’s in aid of a fantastic charity that does incredible work.”

Research commissioned by Movember Foundation show that men are on average dying six years earlier than women for reasons that are largely preventable. Consequently, MoRunning and the Movember Foundation are focused on addressing some of the biggest health issues faced by men: prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and mental health and suicide prevention through fundraising at the events.