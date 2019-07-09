Watch Shakespeare as the sun sets behind you at Lauriston Castle, Edinburgh

Have your say

WATCH Shakespeare against the dramatic back-drop of Lauriston Castle on Saturday and watch the sun set behind you.

Five actors, with all manner of musical instruments, present an inventive take on Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing - a rip-roaring comedy of quarrels, deceptions and a frustratingly stupid man called Dogberry...

The family event is presented by The Three Inch Fools, a five-strong troupe of actors with all manner of musical instruments, performing a highly imaginative and vibrantly musical take on Shakespeare’s plays across the UK.

The Fools have performed in castles, cathedrals, an old fire station, a medieval crypt, and even a garlic farm - all the world’s a stage.

Much Ado About Nothing, Lauriston Castle, 13 July, 7pm (bring a picnic at 6pm) £16 adults, £8 under-18s, £40 family, under 10s Free