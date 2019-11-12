Watch the smash hit Les Miserables concert direct from London's West End on the big screen in Edinburgh

Michael Ball

To coincide with the thirty-fifth year of its triumphant reign in London, Les Misérables: The Staged Concert will be beamed live onto the big screen of Vue Ocean and Omni on Monday 2 December, with encore performances on Saturday 7 December and Sunday 8 December.

Giving audiences the chance to catch Cameron Mackintosh’s sell-out production at the Gielgud Theatre, Vue Edinburgh and Omni will be screening this special concert version of the world-famous musical through live broadcast, in a trio of special screenings.

In this sweeping epic set against the Paris Uprising in the 19th century, Michael Ball, Alfie Boe, Carrie Hope Fletcher and Matt Lucas head up the all-star cast which shattered box office records and sold out its entire 16-week season.

With the original tale seen by more than 120 million people worldwide - the touring production was last seen in the Capital earlier this year, when it sold out 32 performances at the Festival Theatre - and the concert version on the West End for a strictly limited time, this is not to be missed.

Johnny Carr, Event Cinema Manager at Vue says, “This is a real blockbuster show that we’re excited to be screening at Vue in December. Everyone has heard of the magic of Les Misérables, and it has been difficult for all fans to get tickets to this star-studded concert production, so it’s great to be able to make this historic musical available to many more people to see.

“We’ll make sure to deliver it through the best audio and sound quality available in big screen entertainment.”