Watch your kid become a superhero for a day at Vogrie Country Park, Gorebridge

A SUPERHERO Adventure is coming to Vogrie Park next month and promises to plunge youngsters ‘into a world of superheroes and villains’.

Vogrie Country Park will host what promises to be an epic summer event from 11 to 14 July, when the park will be transformed into a superhero training camp and the scene of an epic battle.

Produced by Trotwork Events, in collaboration with Ion Theatrics, the adventure is set to capture the imagination of children under the age of 12 allowing them to create their very own superhero mask before embarking on a journey of a lifetime.

As they don their masks they will train with Scotland’s premier superhero team, the East Coast Champions as they seek to defeat the villains lurking in the park.

As the summer sun climbs into the sky the children will enhance their abilities through thrilling activities with the event concluding with an action packed performance display as the villains are banished.

Callum Ross, event organiser, says, “We at Trotwork Events are incredibly excited to bring this super event to Vogrie Park. The park is an incredible event site and boasts countless wonderful features such as beautiful scenery, peaceful walks and fun activities like golf, the miniature train and the multiple play parks.

“We hope we can create an event that will be enjoyed by all of the kids and adults in attendance.”

There will be two shows on each of the days of performance, the first at 11am and the second at 2pm.

Tickets cost £6 for Children, £3 for adults or £20 for a Group of up to 5 with any children in a buggy granted free entry.

Children must be accompanied by adults. Tickets are available from https://vogriesuperheroadventure.brownpapertickets.com.

The park itself will remain open as usual during the event.

Vogrie Country Park, Gorebridge EH23 4NU, 01875-821 716