Were you one of Dino’s Dynamos? Dynamic Earth want you at their birthday party. Here’s how to get in touch...

WERE you a member of Dynamic Earth’s Dino’s Club?

Next month, the five-star visitor attraction is inviting Dino’s Club Alumni to join the club’s 20th birthday celebrations.

Dino’s first members from 1999 and hatchlings from years gone by are invited to an afternoon of live music, speeches, drinks - and dinosaur cake - to celebrate.

The party, exclusively for Dino’s Club Alumni and members is free to attend.

For the younger members, drop-in science and craft activities will also take place throughout the day from 10am to 3pm, including the chance to make volcano party hats and create wildflower seed bombs, as well as face painting and an opportunity to get up close with some real dinosaur fossils!

Eilidh Massie of Dynamic Earth says, “We know that Dino’s Dynamos has been a fun part of growing up in Edinburgh for the past 20 years, and we’d love to invite anyone who has been a member over the years to come along for an extra special celebration.

“We especially want to hear from our first members back in 1999, to find out where their Dino Degree has taken them. “Whether you’re six or 26, we want to hear from you.”

The Dino’s Club was launched in 1999 and is a children’s club for ages 6-14 years.

The club inspires children to discover the weird and wonderful planet and offers a unique combination of science and craft, outdoor learning and digital skills workshops.

To attend the private party at The Ozone in Dynamic Earth, email your details to dino@dynamicearth.co.uk before Saturday 5 September.

Dynamic Earth, Holyrood Road, 0131-550 7800, www.dynamicearth.co.uk