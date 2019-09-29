What you might hear Keane play at Edinburgh's Usher Hall

WITH a new album to promote, Keane, one of the UK’s most loved bands, are back and ready to play the Usher Hall on Wednesday 2 October.

Written by Keane and produced by David Kosten and the band themselves, Cause and Effect features 11 new songs recorded in London and Sussex, including the powerful single The Way I Feel.

Cause and Effect is Keane’s fifth studio album. Their four previous LPs having all entered the UK charts at No 1 and accumulated sales of more than 13 million worldwide and some 2.6 billion streams.

The birth of this new album came as something of a surprise even to the band.

Singer Tom Chaplin had released two successful solo albums but missed his old sparring partner Tim Rice-Oxley.

“I found myself wondering how I had come to let this very enigmatic and important relationship in my life drift,” Chaplin explains.

Meanwhile Rice-Oxley found his life falling apart and from the ashes had written an album’s worth of incredibly personal songs fuelled by humour as well as pain.

When Chaplin, bassist Jesse Quin and drummer Richard Hughes heard the songs, they were immediately drawn to them both sonically and lyrically.

“Hopes and Fears was a break-up album too, but it was about a break-up when I was 19,” he explains.

“It’s a bit different when you’re older and you’ve got kids - your whole little world shifts on its axis.”

The Way I Feel, like the other 10 tracks on Cause and Effect, is an emotional and remarkable slice of life, and reminiscent of the very best of Keane.

It’s an exciting period for one of the country’s best bands and a very welcome return.

Rice-Oxley says, “We’re not some heritage act. We’ve got a lot of great music in us.”

Expect to hear new tracks such as You’re Not Home, Love Too Much, The Way I Feel, Put The Radio On, Strange Room, Stupid Things, Phases, I’m Not Leaving, Thread, Chase The Night Away and I Need Your Love.

Keane, Usher Hall, Lothian Road, doors 7pm, £38.50-£108.90, 0131-228 1155