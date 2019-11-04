When and where you might see smash hit musical The Book of Mormon in Edinburgh in 2020

The Book of Mormon Broadway Cast

An animated map of the UK announces 'Our next missions are Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Southampton' but mystery surrounds just which Capital venue the smash hit musical by the creators of South Park and Avenue Q will tour too.

There's a clue, however, when a spokesperson at The Playhouse knows nothing of the Edinburgh visit while their counterpart at Capital Theatres, the trust that operates the King's and Festival theatres, is unable to make any comment.

As the Book of Mormon tends to sit down for a full season when it tours, it normally plays between a month and six weeks in each city, it is likely it will come to Edinburgh for a similar extended run. With tickets currently on sale in venues around the UK for 2020, gaps in the coming tour make it likely that the production will visit the Capital either between May and September or after October.

With a 2,000 capacity, the Festival Theatre is the most likely venue. It is believed all will be revealed tomorrow.

The Book of Mormon premiered on Broadway in 2011 and is a satirical examination of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints' beliefs and practices.

With script, lyrics, and music by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez, and Matt Stone, it follows two Latter-Day Saints missionaries as they attempt to preach the religion of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints to the inhabitants of a remote Ugandan village.

It tackles hard-hitting controversial topics such as HIV, famine, female genital mutilation, and oppression along the way.