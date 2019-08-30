Which of these Edinburgh kids will land the coveted role of a Royal Child in smash hit musical The King & I?

FIFTEEN Edinburgh school kids are waiting with bated breath to hear from the producers of the smash hit musical The King & I.

They were among the 32 hopefuls who auditioned for the coveted role of one of the Royal Children in the hit West End and Broadway production of The King And I, when it tours to The Playhouse from 17-21 October.

The young actors, who were required to perform the March of the Royal Children for the show's UK Associate Choreographer Emma Woods and to sing the popular song Getting To Know You for Musical Director Stephen Ridley, will discover if they have succeeded at a special launch event at the Greenside Place venue on 11 September.

The children are, from left to right, Cora-Cameron Tollentino Buckie, 5, Davidson’s Mains Primary, Charlotte Warren, 7, Pinkie St Peter’s Primary, Isla Innes, 9, St George’s, Srujana Kar, 10, Dalry Primary, Nikita Wong, 6, Victoria Primary, Sofianne Chan, 8, South Morningside Primary, Perrie Wong, 8, Victoria Primary, Eva Alexander, 8, Blackhall Primary, Aimee Nicol, 10, Stenhouse Primary, Aiden Abdulasalam, 8, Castleview Primary, Hayden Robertson, 10, Sciennes, Yaya Crozier, 8, Preston Street Primary, Ava Simkin, 10, Duddingston Primary.

Jian Yi Zhang, 11, Loretto Junior, Zhentian Zhang, 11, James Gillespie’s High.

Tickets for The King & I, priced £16-£108.50, are on sale now from www.atgtickets.com/edinburgh