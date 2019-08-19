Whisky festival will bring fans from around the world to Leith

AS the annual International Festival and Fringe enter their final week, never fear, this is Edinburgh where you never have to wait long for the next one.

In this case, the next festival comes in the form of The Gathering, The Scotch Malt Whisky Society’s week-long celebration of its Leith origins.

With SMWS members from all over the globe expected to make the pilgrimage to their spiritual home at The Vaults, Leith, the festival will take place from Monday 2 to Sunday 8 September at The Vaults and other iconic Leith venues.

The Gathering encapsulates what it means to be a member of The Scotch Malt Whisky Society, with a jam-packed week of fun-filled whisky-themed events.

Festivities include a fascinating walking tour of Leith’s illustrious whisky history, an exclusive whisky and Leith food pairing, tasting and film screenings.

The exclusive screenings will take place at Leith Theatre and The Biscuit Factory.

Throughout the week, SMWS member and history enthusiast Justine Hazlehurst will be hosting regular walking tours of Leith, getting up close to the area’s intriguing history and whisky heritage.

Jan Damen of The Scotch Malt Whisky Society, says, “As a Society, we’re always striving to ensure that our global members feel connected to one another and are able to share their whisky experiences together.

“This is a rare opportunity for our members from all over the world to come together and congregate at The Vaults for a series of unique events.”

The Scotch Malt Whisky Society was established in Edinburgh in 1983 and now has more than 26,000 members worldwide.

A variety of membership packages are available from https://www.smws.com/whisky-club-membership

Details and timings for all the events and to buy tickets are available from https://campaign.smws.com/the-gathering/