Who will you dress up as to see Nightmare Before Christmas star Danny Elfman?
GET ready to dress up... Jack Skellington is bringing The Nightmare Before Christmas Live In Concert to Glasgow for its for its only Scottish date this December.
Multiple award-winning composer, songwriter and reigning Pumpkin King, Danny Elfman stars in Disney’s timeless classic in a very special Scottish arena show as part of the movie’s 25th anniversary celebrations, at The Hydro in Glasgow.
Elfman, performing as Skellington, will be joined by other original cast members Catherine O’Hara as Sally, and Ken Page as the voice of Oogie Boogie with full orchestral accompaniment by The Royal Scottish National Orchestra.
Elfman, who wrote the film’s songs and composed its original score says, “Being able to perform Nightmare live in synch to the movie with a full orchestra was such a thrill at the sold out Hollywood Bowl shows.
“Having Catherine O’Hara and Ken Page to perform with me really made it a unique and magical experience.
“I’m happy to bring this special night to the UK for the first time in December.”
First released in 1993, Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas was directed by Henry Selick and based on a story by Burton.
The film follows the earnest-but-misguided adventures of Jack Skellington, Halloween Town’s beloved Pumpkin King, as he attempts to take over the Christmas holiday.
Against the advice of Sally, a lonely rag doll who has feelings for him, Jack enlists three mischievous trick-or-treaters - Lock, Shock, and Barrel - to help him kidnap Santa Claus.
Tim Burton’s fantastical tale was a box office smash. The live concert version sold out three nights at the Hollywood Bowl earlier this year and this will be only the second time it has toured outside the USA.
Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas In Concert, SSE Hydro, Glasgow, 2 December, 6.30pm, £42.55-£85.15, 0800-952 0110
SKELLINGTON: Danny Elfman