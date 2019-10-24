Who you gonna call? Vue bring Ghostbusters and Dracula back to Edinburgh screens for Halloween
THERE are some spook-tacular screenings planned for Hallowe'en at the Capital's Vue Cinemas this month.
On Saturday 26 October, expect to hear the cry 'Who you gonna call?' at both Vue Ocean and Omni. Both will show a special 35th Anniversary presentation of Ghostbusters.
Whilst this classic 80s horror-comedy is more likely to make audiences scream with laughter rather than horror, it is sure to get you in the spirit for the Hallowe'en season.
Starring Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson and Harold Remis as woeful paranormal ‘practitioners’, the screening will also feature a cast and filmmaker on-screen reunion as well as newly revealed and rarely-viewed alternate takes.
If it's something more terrifying you fancy, then Doctor Sleep, the brand new sequel to Stanley Kubrick’s chilling masterpiece The Shining is released on Halloween night, Thursday 31 October. This intense horror, starring Rebecca Ferguson, Kyliegh Curran and Ewan McGregor, explores addiction and the haunting effects of childhood trauma.
Time has passed since the nightmarish events at the Overlook Hotel but Dan Torrance is forced to face the terrifying demons of his past to save a similarly gifted young girl who desperately wants to escape a sinister cult.
For something different on Hallowe'en night, Northern Ballet’s performance of Dracula is coming to Vue Omni and Ocean Terminal in special live screenings.
The ballet with a dramatic bite, it's a haunting tale of passion and immortality played out through sensuous dancing and gripping theatre, featuring darkly Gothic sets and costumes.
Artistic Director David Nixon OBE, is resurrecting Bram Stoker’s classic horror story, and will present eerie music by Alfred Schnittke, Arvo Pärt, Michael Daugherty and Sergei Rachmaninov.
Johnny Carr, Event Cinema Manager at Vue, comments, “We are thrilled to present a whole lot of spooky at the big screen this Halloween. It’s time to ramp up the scares and screams and to watch these haunting performances on the big screen. It is the perfect combination of timeless classics and modern adaptations to suit all audiences.”
Tickets for all shows and others can be booked at www.myvue.com.