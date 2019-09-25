Will you be teeing off when Edinburgh's new Scrapheap Golf opens?

THERE'S crazy golf and then there's Scrapheap Golf.

This October, play golf as you've never played it before... over the debris on the construction site themed course, Scrappy Doo. Halfpipes, heavy machinery and hazardous materials all lie between you and scrapheap supremacy.

However, if it is something more enchanting you are looking for, Wizards Golf could be just the challenge for you, although you will need all of your magical training to navigate the Troll Cave, putt your way past magical creatures and even play some Pinball Wizard.

The latest venture from Monkey Barrel Comedy Club and The Department of Magic Escape Rooms, Scrapheap Golf opens on 4 October on Blair Street.

Creator Iain Campbell says, “This is more than just crazy golf. We wanted to create a truly immersive experience. We wanted to pack as much fun into our two courses as we could."

He adds, "It’s and amazing experience, that will appeal to everyone looking for something a little bit different.”

Prices are: Friday-Sunday (Peak) - £7.50 One course (9 holes), £10 Both courses (18 holes), Monday-Thursday (Off peak) - £6 One course (9 holes), £8 Both courses (18 holes).

Opening times Monday-Wednesday 5pm-10pm, Thursday 5pm-midnight, Friday-Saturday 11am-midnight, Sunday 11am-10pm.

Advanced booking is available now at Scrapheapgolf.com, with courses bookable individually or both together.