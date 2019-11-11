Win tickets to Edinburgh's Hogmanay celebration

Edinburgh’s Hogmanay is where the world goes to party!

A world-famous, three-day New Year festival from 30.12.19 – 01.01.20, which combines much loved Scottish traditions with the very best contemporary artists and acts from around the globe.

Edinburgh’s Hogmanay recently came out at the top of Big Seven Travel’s list of ‘The Best Festivals in the World for your 2020 Bucket List’, beating out the Rio de Janerio Carnival, Oktoberfest and Mardi Gras.

To celebrate, The Scotsman is offering one lucky winner, and a friend of their choice, the chance to join the biggest bash in the home of Hogmanay, with two tickets to the Street Party hosted by Johnnie Walker and the chance to enjoy live entertainment from top bands, DJs and street performers from all over the world.

The Scotsman is offering one lucky winner, and a friend of their choice, the chance to join the biggest bash in the home of Hogmanay, with two tickets to the Street Party

The Street Party hosted by Johnnie Walker

Be in the thick of it at the world’s best street party and join 75,000 revellers on the streets of Edinburgh for the experience of a lifetime.

Hosted by Love Island’s Aftersun DJs, The Mac Twins, prepare to be entertained from the moment the doors are thrown open at 7.30PM until the wee sma’ hours as you welcome 2020 in unforgettable fashion.

Hosted by Love Island’s Aftersun DJs, The Mac Twins, prepare to be entertained from the moment the doors are thrown open at 7.30PM until the wee sma’ hours

Enjoy live music from Marc Almond, The Snuts, Idlewild, The Ninth Wave and Shooglenifty, plus many more and, at midnight, bring in 2020 with an unforgettable fireworks display choreographed to a heart-stopping soundtrack by world-famous DJ Mark Ronson.

The non-stop, six hour party will also see Princes Street transformed and animated by a host of the best international, UK and Scottish street artists, including Avant Garde Dance, Compagnie Rémue Menage, Edinburgh’s Harbingers Drum Crew, Circus Alba and Dundu.

For more information, visit the website