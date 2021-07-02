Explore Scotland’s underwater world: win an amazing prize

Visit the five-star Scottish Seabird Centre, a leading conservation and education charity located in the stunning coastal town of North Berwick, less than an hour’s drive from Edinburgh. To celebrate the launch of an amazing summer programme of events, some of which are free, one lucky reader will win a family pass to their Discovery Experience and £50 to spend in their shop or café.

Experience a wonderful marine adventure at the Scottish Seabird Centre this summer

Just down the coast from Edinburgh, on the edge of a beautiful peninsula gazing out to sea, The Scottish Seabird Centre is a fantastic day out for families and individuals who are fascinated by our natural marine world and who want to learn how we can help to protect it for future generations.

The leading conservation and education charity’s recently refurbished interactive five-star Discovery Experience enables visitors to explore the wonders of Scotland’s marine environment through a range of fun and engaging interactive displays. It also has live camera feeds to nearby islands where you could spot an impressive array of seasonal marine wildlife from puffins and gannets to seals and kittiwakes… and possibly even the occasional dolphin.

It is the perfect place to relax and reconnect with friends and family as you explore the centre together or enjoy lunch in their café as you gaze out to the Bass Rock, where the world’s largest colony of Northern Gannets are nesting for the summer.

You could even take one of the charity’s wildlife boat trips around the local islands.

Book ahead for the incredibly popular boat trips

Summer programme

If that alone wasn’t enough, this summer the Scottish Seabird Centre is hosting a programme of events, some of which are free to attend (no Discovery Centre admission required). Events include coastal wildlife walks, marine citizen science activities, live science shows, as well as free marine themed storytelling sessions and puppet shows. Book your tickets in advance to avoid disappointment.

Live camera feeds show the incredible array of wildlife on the islands

The Discovery Experience: This five-star visitor attraction brings the wonders of Scotland's marine habitats and wildlife to life through a series of new interactive exhibits, games and live camera feeds to nearby islands. Entry from £7.20 per child. Family tickets available.

Climate Sale Live Science Shows (various dates from 1 July to 15 August at 2pm): Join Professor Egghead to discover how you can save a penny and the planet in this fun and interactive live science show. Laughs and learning guaranteed! These shows are free, though donations are welcome. Suitable for ages 7 and up.

Storytelling events (22, 23, 29 and 30 July at 11am): These free events will transport you to underwater worlds through a series of marine-themed short stories. The events run for one hour, but are designed as relaxed informal events so you can stay for one story or listen to them all. Suitable for ages 2 and up.

What’s for Snack? Puppet Show (3, 10, 17 July and 14 August at 11am): Join Craig the Crab for this amusing and interactive puppet show. With sing-a-long fun, children will be asked to help Craig who has accidentally eaten some marine litter. Some of his seaside friends will join him to help him get rid of his resulting sore tummy. Tickets are free, though donations are welcomed. Suitable for ages 3 and up.

Coastal Wildlife Walks (Various dates and times from now until 16 September): Take part in a relaxing 1.5 hour coastal wildlife walk with the charity’s Conservation Officer to find out more about the marine wildlife that can be spotted around the area during the summer. This event is suitable for adults age 16+. Tickets are £7.50 per adult.

Beach Clean Fridays (every Friday between 10am and 4pm): Borrow a beach-clean kit from the Scottish Seabird Centre and play an active role in improving marine habitats and protecting wildlife.

Marine Citizen Science (21 July): Join the Scottish Seabird Centre’s Conservation Officer to discover Scottish seabirds, shorebirds and cetaceans and learn more about how to identify and protect them. This event is free, with recommended donation.

The Cafe: Recognised by VisitScotland’s, Taste Our Best quality assurance scheme, relax and enjoy some locally sourced food and drink in the Scottish Seabird Centre cafe, as you gaze out towards the iconic Bass Rock.

Gift Shop: Support the charity by treating yourself to a selection of eco-friendly, sustainable products in the Centre’s Gift shop. It stocks everything from homewares, reusable bottles and travel coffee cups to local soaps and hand creams to jewellery and nature, landscape, local history and children’s books. It even sells local gins, beers, chocolate, preserves and biscuits!

Wildlife Boat Trip:Get on board one of the Scottish Seabird Centre’s Firth of Forth boat trips to discover different seabirds and marine wildlife around nearby islands. These trips are incredibly popular, so we would advise checking ahead for availability.

Lucas Ice Cream. A summer day out is not complete until you enjoy some delicious ice cream, and the Scottish Seabird Centre café sells the best: East Lothian’s own luxury dairy ice cream made by S Luca for over 100 years.

Jess Thompson, spokesperson for the Scottish Seabird Centre said: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome our visitors and members to our five-star Discovery Experience again. To celebrate we have organised a whole summer of fun, fascinating and engaging events for people of all ages to enjoy.

“As we recover from the COVID 19 pandemic, we are closely following the latest public health guidance, so that our visitors can truly switch off, relax and enjoy a wonderful marine adventure.

“We would also encourage anyone who visits to book ahead where possible, and respect and protect our stunning natural environment.”

Click here more information about the steps the Scottish Seabird Centre is taking to ensure you enjoy your visit as restrictions ease: https://seabird.org/covid19

And click here to plan your visit.

The Scottish Seabird Centre is a conservation and education charity. Memberships and donations play a vital role in supporting their charitable work to protect the marine environment.

