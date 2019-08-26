World-famous Oktoberfest is heading to Pitt Street Market in Leith - this is when

BEER lovers raise your glasses, Oktoberfest is coming to Pitt Street Market in Leith over three exciting Bavarian weekends

German beers straight from Bavaria, street food, and world class live New Orleans jazz will mirror the world famous Oktoberfest in Munich.

Oktoberfest attracts six million people to Munich every year.

A three-week folk festival famous for steins of beer and links of bratwurst, this year it’s getting a Scottish makeover down in Leith.

Presented by the Pitt Street Market, with help from Barney’s Beer and their regular traders, the weekends promise to bring an authentic Oktoberfest vive to the Port, soundtracked by some of Scotland’s finest brass bands.

Taking place over the weekends of 21-22, 28-29 September and 5-6 October, beers from six of Munich’s finest breweries - Augustiner, Hofbräu, Spaten, Paulaner, Löwenbräu, and Hacker Pschorr - will be on tap in the beer hall.

Entry price is the same as usual for the Pitt - just a couple of quid.

As ever, the best the Scottish street food the scene has will be on offer, specially selected to pair with the beers - think plenty of sausages, hot dogs, kebabs and shawarma.

Or maybe you’ll prefer the buttermilk buffalo chicken burgers, steak and chips or one of the veggie, vegan and gluten free options.

Entertainment on Saturday 21 September will feature an afternoon set from Brass Gumbo, a New Orleans inspired musical melting pot of funk, jazz and more - think classics straight from the French Quarter to unexpected covers of pop bangers, with players from Horndog Brass Band, The Katet, Brass Aye? And Orkestra del Sol taking part.

On Saturday 28 September, Shunpike Social Club, Portobello’s foremost street brass band, head to EH6.

The final weekend, Saturday 5 October, sees Slaughterhouse Brass Band play joyful ska on brass and banjo, featuring musicians from Salsa Celtica, Groupo Magnetico and Orkestra del Sol and also featuring the titular Barney of Barney’s Beer as one of their members.

Cheers.

Oktoberfest, The Pitt, Pitt Street, Leith, 21-22, 28-29 September and 5-6 October, £2