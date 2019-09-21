You can now play ‘wizard golf’ in Edinburgh - here’s everything you need to know

As the birthplace of Harry Potter, Edinburgh has no shortage of wizarding related activities - escape rooms, tours, cocktail classes, the city has them all.

Adding to our arsenal of magical delights is a new wizarding golf course.

What is wizard golf?

“The world of witchcraft and wizardry can be a hectic place. So, what do witches and wizards do to relax? Wizard golf!” States the Scrapheap Golf website.

With nine holes of “magical mayhem”, you’ll need to play through the troll cave, putt your way through the witches kitchen and can even take on a game of pinball wizard.

The golf course is, of course, Harry Potter themed, with magical creatures and a herbology garden to work your way through.

There is a variety of food and drinks available from the bar - including pizza (with vegan and vegetarian options), nachos, hotdogs, popcorn and more.

Drinks include the likes of cocktails, coke floats, slushies and even ‘butterbrew’ (like butterbeer in the Harry Potter universe) and magical potions as well.

Where is it?

You’ll be able to play wizard golf at Scrapheap Golf, 12 Blair Street, Edinburgh, EH1 1QR.

Tickets

Booking for the magical golf course opens on Friday 4 October 2019.

If you’re intrigued by a magical golf course, then you can either book in advance or try your luck on a walk in.

Walk-ins are welcome for groups of up to six people per time slot, but this is subject to availability at peak times. Bookings can be made online for groups of up to six. During peak times, it’s recommended that you book online.

You can book online here.

If you’re looking to book for a group larger than six people, then give them a call on 0131 460 8425.

Friday to Sunday is considered peak time, with one course (nine holes) costing £7.50 per person and both courses (18 holes) costing £10 per person.

Monday to Thursday is off peak, with one course costing £6 per person and both courses costing £8 per person.

The venue is also available for a variety of bookings as well, such as kids’ bookings, booking out the whole place to yourself, office nights and more.

If you’re interested, then you can get in touch with your booking enquiry online here.

How to get there

Located in central Edinburgh, getting to Scrapheap Golf is easy.

Walking

Scrapheap Golf is situated about a five minute walk away from Edinburgh Waverley Station.

Just follow up North Bridge, turn left at Hunter Square and Scrapheap Golf is located near the top of Blair Street, by City Cafe.

Bus

The closest stop to Scraphear Golf would be the one on South Bridge.

The buses that service this stop are: 5, 7, 8, 14, 35, 45, 49

Driving

As the magical golf is located in central Edinburgh, it is easy to access through means of public transport.

However if you can’t leave the car at home, there are some options for you.

While Scrapheap Golf can’t offer any parking, there are some nearby options you could opt for:

- Edinburgh Waverley Station parking, £8.50 for two hours and ten minutes walk from the venue

- Radisson Blu parking, £5 for two hours, three minutes walk from the venue

- Travelodge on St Mary’s Street, £4 for two hours, seven minutes walk to the venue

- NCP car park at Holyrood Road, £8 for two hours, 11 minutes walk to the venue