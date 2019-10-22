Your little one could enjoy breakfast or afternoon tea with Santa in Edinburgh this December
HALLOWE’EN may still be a bit away but at Edinburgh Leisure they are already looking ahead to Christmas.
This year, Santa will be upping his game at Edinburgh Leisure’s soft play centres, appearing at a number of events for 0 to10 year olds.
Clambers at the Royal Commonwealth Pool will keep him particularly busy with a Christmas Party from 4pm-6pm on 19 December and a series of Breakfast and Afternoon Teas with Santa from 20 to 22 December.
The Breakfast or Afternoon Christmas Teas will include activities such as making reindeer dust, face painting, a disco; writing a letter to Santa with the help of his elves, and a visit to Santa to receive a present, all followed by a 45-minute soft-play session. Breakfast or tea is included.
The children’s breakfast include a mini-bread roll with chipolata or veggie sausages, a box of cereal, yogurt, Christmas cookie, fruit and diluting juice or milk. For adults’ there's a hot filled roll, tea or coffee and a mince pie.
The children’s Afternoon Tea, meanwhile comprises cheese/ham sandwiches, Christmas cookie, crisps, yogurt, fruit and diluting juice, while the adults wll have Turkey and stuffing/Brie and cranberry sandwiches (vegetarian falafel and hummous), mini-scones, mini-tray bakes, mince pie and tea or coffee.
Breakfast takes place between 9.30am-11am and Afternoon Tea will be served at 12 noon-13.30pm and 2pm-3.30pm.
Price for children is £14 and for adults £7, 0-11 months is £5.
All children or groups of children must be accompanied by a paying adult). To book call 0131-667 7211
Tickets for Clambers' Christmas Party are £10 from 0131-667 7211.
Tumbles at Westbank Street, Portobello, throws its Christmas party on Sunday, 22 December, from 3pm to 5pm, £10, book on 0131-669 0878, and Scrambles at EICA: Ratho has a Christmas Disco on Friday, 20 December from 3.30pm to 5.30pm, £10, book on 0131-333 6333.
All parties/discos include soft play, a disco, face painting, a kids’ lunch box, a visit from Santa, and a present for each child.
On line booking and full details can be found at www.edinburghleisure.co.uk