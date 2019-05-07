This is how Game of Thrones fans can meet actors in Edinburgh

Have your say

A host of top Game of Thrones actors are heading to Edinburgh following the finale of the hit HBO TV show.

The Night King, Walder Frey and The Blackfish - among others - will make guest appearances at a convention heading to the Capital in July.

Game of Thrones. PIC: Getty

The Iron Throne will also make an appearance, giving you the chance to sit on the most powerful seat in the whole of Westeros.

READ MORE: How you could be named UK's best Game of Thrones or Harry Potter lookalike in Edinburgh competition

Fans will be treated at The School of Witchcraft and Wizardry event, which combines cosplay and elements of the worlds of Game of Thrones and Harry Potter.

Organised by For the Love of Fantasy, the magical event takes place from the 26th to the 28th of July at Edinburgh Academy.

Walder Frey will be in attendance

There will also be a Q&A with the actors, a chance to get autographs signed and a fancy dress competition.

Full list of Game of Thrones actors attending:

David Bradley - Walder Frey (Sat and Sun only)

James Cosmo - Lord Commander Mormont (Sat and Sun only)

Richard Brake - The Night King (All three days)

READ MORE: Game of Thrones star launches £25m Princes Street Gardens transformation project

Clive Russell - The Blackfish (All three days)

Miltos Yerolemou - Syrio Forel (All three days)

Stars of Harry Potter including Chris Rankin (Percy Weasley), Josh Herdman (Gregory Goyle ) and Stanislav Ianevski (Viktor Krum) among others will also be attending.

Tickets will be priced at £16.50 for adults, £11 for children aged 5-15 and kids under the age of five will go free.

READ MORE: Game of Thrones themed pop-up bar returns to Edinburgh

To buy tickets visit the site here.

To enter the lookalike competition, email info@fortheloveoffantasy.com or visit the event's Facebook page.