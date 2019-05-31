This is how you can get FREE tickets to see Club Tropicana musical in Edinburgh

A brand-new musical from the producers of UK hit tours Hairspray and Priscilla Queen of the Desert is coming to The Playhouse and you claim two of the best seats in the house completely free of charge.

Welcome to the Club Tropicana Hotel, the 1980’s answer to Love Island where the drinks are a free and a summer of romance awaits.

Sending temperatures soaring are X Factor star Joe McElderry, ex-EastEnder Neil McDermott, Kate Robbins of Spitting Image fame and Sugababe Amelle Berrabah.

Set against soundtrack of the greatest hits of the 80’s, expect to hear Can’t Get Enough, Take on Me, The Look of Love and Making Your Mind Up.

The Edinburgh Evening News has 500 pairs of tickets to give away for the opening night performance on Tuesday 11 June.

All you have to do to claim you tickets is like and retweet this tweet OR like and share the post pinned to the top of our Facebook page, then claim your tickets from the Playhouse Box Office (you may be asked to show the share on your phone).

Box office opening hours are 12pm-8pm