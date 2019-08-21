This is the joke chosen by Fringe comedians as Scotland’s funniest tweet

Scottish Twitter is often hailed as the most entertaining subculture on the social media platform, and now one user has been crowned the funniest member of it.

Thanks to a judging panel of comedians who are performing at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, it seems #ScottishTwitter has found its king.

Do you reckon this is the funniest joke from #ScottishTwitter? (Photo: Shutterstock)

The joke

The judging panel included Fern Brady, Mark Nelson, Janey Godley and Ray Bradshaw and they selected this joke from Twitter user @marcsimps0n:

“Wis walkin home n someone threw a block of cheese oot their windee n it hit me on the head, I turn n shouted that wisna very mature wis it”

#ScottishTwitter judge Fern Brady said, “The social commentary that came through with some of the tweets had us in stitches but @marcsimps0n’s witty retort and excellent pun was the obvious winner. It was like the Twitter equivalent of being heckled. Brilliant!”

Twitter user @marcsimps0n will receive his own wall of honour within the #ScottishTwitter Visitor Centre and a gold trophy in the form of the famous Twitter bird logo.

Scottish Twitter visitor centre

Escaping from the internet, Scottish Twitter has made its way into the real world with its very own Scottish Twitter Visitor Centre in Edinburgh for the Fringe. You may have noticed some #ScottishTwitter visitor centre adverts at Haymarket Station, featuring iconic #ScottishTwitter tweets.

After much online build up, the centre finally opened its doors today (Wed 21 Aug) and will remain open until Sunday 25 August. You’ll find it at 21 Blackfriars Street in Edinburgh.

Open 10am to 8pm, you’ll find a huge variety of unique Scottish Twitter souvenirs, like tote bags featuring a tweet from @nicolebairdd_x saying, “Canny believe how expensive being alive is.”

You’ll be able to get iconic #ScottishTwitter tweets on the likes of coasters, t-shirts and more. You’ll also be able to gaze upon the beauty of Lewis Capaldi’s iconic picture with a towel wrapped around his head and red sunglasses adorned on a stained glass window.

The best of Scottish Twitter

These are the tweets that made their way into the shortlist for best jokes from Scottish Twitter:

- “Canny believe how expensive being alive is” by @nicolebairdd_x

- “A twirls just a flake wae a jacket oan” by @Paul_Glancy

- “Dreadin the day someone gets down on one knee and ask me to marry them cos a have a heft double chin when a look down” by @TeiganMair

- “Absolutely mortified in work asked this boy n girl if they were together as in lit together in the queue and he’s like “aw we’re kinda together but it’s not official or anything” that’s no wit a meant hun” by @amieemccollxx

- “F****** class having a shower at your girlfriends. Using stuff like charcoal facial scrub and a pomegranate and mango shower milk, I’ve came out the shower smell like a fresh fruit market on a hot summers day, feeling like a brand new woman. 13/10 would recommend,” by @LiamFlannigan1

- “Mental that yer nipples are older than yer teeth” by @DannyGilmartin1

- “S***est burns kit ever ever there’s no even any haggis in it” by @jadeas93 with a picture of a medical burn kit